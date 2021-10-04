CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic race for Governor of New York starts to take shape

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race for governor and what it may look like for Democrats is finally beginning to take shape. Last week, Jumaane Williams announced his creation of an exploratory committee, Attorney General Letitia James responded to criticism from different sides on her investigation into former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs pushed other possible candidates to give Governor Kathy Hochul breathing room.

Cuomo's 'dangerous moment' statement roils the Democratic waters

ALBANY — Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo further roiled the Democratic waters Monday with a statement to his past campaign supporters that "the state is in a dangerous moment" because of "government incompetence," setting off a barrage of speculation about whether he is thinking about running for the seat from which he resigned in August.
Analysis: How New York's race for governor could go national

Last week the race for governor on the Democratic side began to truly take shape: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams launched an exploratory committee, Attorney General Letitia James sharply criticized former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criticism of her office's report on sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior and Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs urged prospective candidates give Gov. Kathy Hochul more breathing room.
New York Governor appoints new Health Commissioner

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State has a new health commissioner. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Dr. Mary T. Bassett, MD, MPH, as the Commissioner of the Department of Health. According to Gov. Hochul, Dr. Basset has over 30 years of experience with a career spanning from academia, government and non-for-profit work.
Kathy Hochul
Jumaane Williams
Gavin Newsom
Letitia James
Donald Trump
Andrew Cuomo
Sources: Before Cuomo’s Scandals Unraveled, Then-Lt. Gov. Hochul Was In Talks To Join The Biden Administration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Before Andrew Cuomo became entangled in scandal, his then-lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, had been in talks to join President Joe Biden’s administration, CBS2 learned Thursday night. Sources said that sometime in January of this year Cuomo staffers told Hochul they wanted to take her off the ticket for the next election because they wanted to have somebody who was “more of a partner,” and have somebody that represented the diversity of the state. Melissa DeRosa, then-secretary to the governor, approached the Biden administration about getting a job for her. Hochul wanted ambassador to Canada or Ireland. Biden’s people came back with the idea of undersecretary to an agency. Hochul then suggested undersecretary of commerce. That was in the works when nursing home and sexual harassment scandals started to unfold in the Cuomo administration. Hochul then decided to stay on as lieutenant governor. CBS2 reached out to Gov. Hochul’s office for comment on Thursday night, but did not immediately hear back.
New legislative, congressional maps start to take shape in WV

West Virginians got their first glimpse at proposed legislative and congressional districts Thursday when lawmakers responsible for drawing the maps met at the state Capitol. Members of the Legislature’s redistricting committees didn’t vote on any maps, but there were glimpses of what lawmakers’ priorities are, at least in terms of the Mountain State’s two congressional districts.
New statewide polls show tightening race for governor

The two most recent statewide polls suggest the race for Virginia governor is shaping up to be a close one. One poll comes from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University. It shows likely Virginia voters favoring Democrat Terry McAuliffe over Republican Glenn Youngkin 49 to 45 %. 5% remain undecided. Another poll, this one from Emerson College in Boston, shows an even tighter race, with McAuliffe leading Youngkin by just one percentage point. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
New York Governor Announces More Vaccination Mandates

More vaccine mandate deadlines are looming for workers in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced October 5 plans to expand the healthcare worker vaccine mandate to include employees working in certain facilities offering care to people served by the Office of Mental Health and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, requiring staff to show proof of at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine series by November 1 with no test-out option.
Keller @ Large: How Trump’s Endorsement Of Geoff Diehl Could Impact Governor’s Race

BOSTON (CBS) – The last time former State Rep. Geoff Diehl made most people’s radar, he was losing big to Elizabeth Warren in the 2018 US Senate race. Most recently, he’s launched a GOP gubernatorial primary challenge to fellow Republican Charlie Baker that is so far short on money and visibility. But now Diehl has won a prize of sorts: the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who issued a statement excoriating Baker as “definitely not an American [sic] First or Make America Great Again kind of guy.” Is Baker vulnerable next year? “The short answer is yes,” says Dave Paleologos, director of...
