Ocean drone captures video inside category 4 hurricane

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Incredible new video inside a hurricane is being called a world-first by experts.

A drone captured the video from inside the eye of a powerful category 4 hurricane, barreling across the Atlantic.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration partnered with Saildrone Incorporated to send the hi-tech, unmanned vessel into the path of Hurricane Sam.

It passed through nearly 50-foot waves and 120 mph winds.

Scientists say the data being gathered can be used to better improve forecast models.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Saildrone Incorporated
News 12

Rainy Sunday ahead; temps in the 70s next week across New Jersey

New Jersey will continue to see above-average temperatures for the upcoming week as we head into the middle of October. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures will dip slightly this weekend, with some rain developing. Friday’s overnight hours will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
