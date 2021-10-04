Ocean drone captures video inside category 4 hurricane

Incredible new video inside a hurricane is being called a world-first by experts.



A drone captured the video from inside the eye of a powerful category 4 hurricane, barreling across the Atlantic.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration partnered with Saildrone Incorporated to send the hi-tech, unmanned vessel into the path of Hurricane Sam.



It passed through nearly 50-foot waves and 120 mph winds.



Scientists say the data being gathered can be used to better improve forecast models.