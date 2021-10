Norm MacDonald was the King of the Bomb. He taught us all that if you believe in a joke, it doesn’t matter what the audience thinks. It’s something he did through the entirety of his career, and something I’ve tried to utilize in my own stand-up comedy as well. Sadly, however, Norm passed away this month at the age of 61 after a private, 9-year battle with cancer. Ever wonder why they call it a battle? Go look at his 2011 record Me Doing Stand-Up and the album’s second track, “Courageous Battle”, where he drops the nugget of wisdom: “In the old days, a man could just get sick and die. Now he has to wage a battle.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO