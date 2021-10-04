Best UK Cities For Craft Beer And Pubs

Murphy Distributors welcomed Makku, a Korean traditional beer drink, but spun for a new generation. Makgeolli is Korea’s oldest alcoholic drink, brewed with rice that offers a soft, creamy body with an additional hint of sweetness. Makku was founded by New York native and entrepreneur, Carol Pak, after a trip to South Korea in 2017. Pak takes the old tradition of the craft rice beer and creates a modern version, adding flavors to the original style for variety. Traditionally unfiltered, it has natural sediments that give it a full flavor and creamy finish. Slightly sweet, fizzy, with a bit of tang, Makku is available in Original, Blueberry, Mango and Passion Fruit, among its variety of flavors. Each is 6% ABV, using all-natural ingredients. Brewed just outside of Seoul, Korea, Makku is made with young Gimpo rice, Gapyeong mountain water and live cultures.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO