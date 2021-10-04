Best UK Cities For Craft Beer And Pubs
The United Kingdom is one of our favorite beer destinations and now a new study has revealed its best drinking cities and beers. The study by Bionic, an online comparison service, combined data from pubsgalore.co.uk and Untappd to come with the best UK cities for craft beer and pub lounging. The study combined data on customer reviews, number of unique beers and the number of top rated pubs and microbreweries in each city to create the ranking.www.americancraftbeer.com
