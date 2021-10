Racing is apparently a thing people do in Elite Dangerous and so one developer has decided to make a game as a love-letter to the community called Fly Dangerous. The developer mentions that racing in Elite is not particularly accessible, so the idea with Fly Dangerous is to provide a "ground-up reimplementation of a similar-enough flight model to provide a training ground and common set of tools to track leaderboards, ghosts and general tom-foolery". Sounds like it could be fun and just recently Alpha 6 was released adding in a new ship, customization for ships, a new biome map and the start of upgrades for the Time Trial mode to have some actual maps and progression.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO