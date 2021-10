Andrews caught five of seven targets for 109 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over Detroit. In addition to holding sole possession of the team lead in both catches and receiving yards, Andrews tied for the team lead in targets with Sammy Watkins and Marquise Brown. The tight end eclipsed his total of 77 yards from the first two games combined while topping 100 receiving yards for the first time since Week 2 of the 2019 season. After finding the end zone 17 times over the previous two seasons, Andrews is still in search of his first touchdown of 2021 heading into a Week 4 trip to Denver.

