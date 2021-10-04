Cleveland County residents who get COVID vaccine will take home $50 gift cards

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Starting Monday, Cleveland County residents will receive monetary incentives to get first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to our partners at the Shelby Star, Cleveland County commissioners recently authorized the use of grant dollars to launch a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for people in the county.

“We hope offering an incentive will help increase vaccination rates,” said Doug Bridges, chairman of the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners. “We are also hopeful that incentivizing the second dose in addition to the first dose will help close the gap between those who are partially vaccinated and those who are fully vaccinated, giving them the highest level of protection possible.”

Any Cleveland County resident 12 or older who receives a first or second dose COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The newspaper was reporting that in Cleveland County, 49% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated, compared to 61% of the same population group across the state.

“Our county’s vaccination rate continues to lag behind the rest of the state of North Carolina,” Tiffany Hansen, Cleveland County’s health director, told the Star. “When comparing our county’s daily case rates and test positivity rates to other counties with higher vaccination rates, we see that our county’s case and test positivity rates are significantly higher. Furthermore, in just the past five weeks, a total of 48 Cleveland County residents have died from COVID-19. Of these, only five were vaccinated, meaning approximately 90% of all COVID-19 deaths in Cleveland County since the third week in August have been unvaccinated.”

The $50 gift card program will continue while supplies last. It is similar to the NCDHHS Summer Card program that initially offered $25 gift cards to adults who got vaccinated and later increased that amount to $100 through the end of August.

Children between the ages of 12-15 must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to the vaccine and to receive the gift card on the child’s behalf. County residents will have the choice of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

First and second doses will be available at the Cleveland County Health Department (980-484-6019).

Those who receive their first or second dose vaccine at a provider other than the Cleveland County Health Department on or after Monday may bring proof of their vaccine to the Health Department to receive their $50 gift card while supplies last.

