George Floyd memorial statue in New York defaced again

The second Monday in October is a federal holiday known as Columbus Day, but the day is increasingly being celebrated across the U.S. as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans and their ancestors, and their contributions, while promising to educate Americans about the history of the United States and the people who lived in the area before colonial settlers arrived. According to The History Channel, Indigenous Peoples’ Day started being observed in 1990 and has since grown in popularity, either replacing or being celebrated along with Columbus Day in towns, cities, states and schools across the nation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO