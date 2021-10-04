CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Floyd memorial statue in New York defaced again

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.

Syracuse.com

Two ways to spend Columbus Day in Syracuse: A celebration and a protest

Syracuse, N.Y. — Two opposing ceremonies will take place Monday to mark Columbus Day. The Columbus Monument Corporation will host a wreath-laying ceremony at the Columbus monument in downtown Syracuse on Monday morning. The ceremony will be followed by a luncheon at the Oncenter. County Executive Ryan McMahon and John and Leigh-Ann Tumino of the nonprofit In My Father’s Kitchen will receive awards at the luncheon.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

What is Indigenous Peoples’ Day? Holiday increasingly observed along with, or replacing, Columbus Day

The second Monday in October is a federal holiday known as Columbus Day, but the day is increasingly being celebrated across the U.S. as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans and their ancestors, and their contributions, while promising to educate Americans about the history of the United States and the people who lived in the area before colonial settlers arrived. According to The History Channel, Indigenous Peoples’ Day started being observed in 1990 and has since grown in popularity, either replacing or being celebrated along with Columbus Day in towns, cities, states and schools across the nation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY, 3 other states team up to share gun crime information

Harrisburg, Pa. — The governors of four northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes. Chief executives in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania signed an agreement to exchange gun crime data for use only by...
HARRISBURG, PA
