It's a show of support and it can now be seen on one of eastern Maine's most traveled highways. Over the past few days, thin blue line markers have appeared attached to numerous phone poles between Dedham and Ellsworth. The "thin blue line" is a show of support for those in law enforcement and to honor their fallen. It is used nationwide and most often as part of the American flag.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO