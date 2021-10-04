Hamptons expands new homes division offering via regional hubs

A London bolt-hole has risen up the list of requirements for those who made the move to the country during the pandemic, according to Knight Frank. Some people purchased property outside of London in the belief that the daily commute was a thing of the past. But with the direction of travel now back into the office, it would appear that some of those who moved outside the M25 now face a more regular and lengthier commute, making a London base far more important.

