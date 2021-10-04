Hamptons expands new homes division offering via regional hubs
Hamptons has expanded its new homes division in the South and South West of England. By re-structuring new homes in London, creating a new head of residential development for central London, and introducing three new regional heads of residential development in Bath and Bristol, Reading and Berkshire and Winchester and Salisbury, Hamptons has created a network of 12 new homes ‘hubs’ to support its 90-office network.propertyindustryeye.com
