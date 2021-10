Less than one in 10 (9%) homes for sale in England on Rightmove would be exempt from stamp duty for home movers when the threshold returns to normal levels from Friday.Rightmove said 9% of properties for sale in England on its website are being advertised at £125,000 or less – and would therefore be exempt from stamp duty for home movers if being purchased as a main residence.The “nil rate” stamp duty band will revert to its usual level from October 1, when properties bought for up to £125,000 will attract a zero rate under the tax.The zero rate threshold...

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO