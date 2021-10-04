Fog, Light Showers Expected After Isolated Storms Made for Soggy Monday
Showers and thunderstorms moved into the tri-state area Monday evening, kicking off a cloudy start to the workweek that will also feature plenty of warmth. No severe weather was triggered by the system, which mainly impacted areas north of the city, such as northern New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. Some parts of NYC saw bouts of heavy rain as well, but no flooding was reported.www.nbcnewyork.com
