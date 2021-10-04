CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Fog, Light Showers Expected After Isolated Storms Made for Soggy Monday

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms moved into the tri-state area Monday evening, kicking off a cloudy start to the workweek that will also feature plenty of warmth. No severe weather was triggered by the system, which mainly impacted areas north of the city, such as northern New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. Some parts of NYC saw bouts of heavy rain as well, but no flooding was reported.

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy