CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altoona, PA

Tik Tok challenge Devious Licks sparks vandalism in AASD

By Alyssa Royster
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtFr1_0cGOmjwO00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The social media craze Tik Tok is commonly known for its funny videos and catchy dance challenges that kids can’t help but imitate, but a new trend isn’t so harmless. “Devious Licks” challenges kids to one up the other by stealing school property or vandalizing school bathrooms; a nationwide problem, it seems the challenge has made it’s way locally to Central PA.

According to Altoona Area School District’s superintendent Dr. Charles Prijatelj, they’ve been experiencing vandalism in their high school bathrooms, with students emptying emptying soap dispensers and throwing the soap all on the walls and mirrors.

“We’ve had trash cans moved on top of toilets. We’ve had issues with paper towels all over the bathroom floor and people…well we had one incident where they actually peed on the floor,” said Prijatelj.

Local high school takes part in ovarian cancer awareness campaign

While Dr. Prijatelj says they’ve caught a few perpetrators, he says the high school has tightened down on their restroom monitoring procedures to hopefully put an end to the mischief.

“All restrooms are checked every period, by faculty and we do have surveillance cameras in the hallways so we can tell whose been going in and out of a restroom, so we have the ability to basically get down to whoever did the deed to be brought in and dealt with,” said Prijatelj.

For any kids who still think that they might be able to outslick administration and get away with it, Dr. Prijatelj says it’s not worth the effort to even try.

“There are a lot more constructive things they can do besides entertaining themselves with a Tik Tok video. A lot of our sporting teams are doing really really well, we’ve got a lot of kids in school every day, a lot of great things happening and quite frankly this is just an unnecessary distraction that makes it harder for us to do what we do well which is educate children,” said Prijatelj.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Troopers: $7K stolen from home in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a robbery Friday after thousands of dollars were stolen from a Centre County home. Troopers say the robbery occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23 at a residence along North 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough. An unknown individual(s) reportedly stole $7,000 from the home. State police […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Blair County store robbery

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery of a convenience store in Tyrone Wednesday evening. The suspect reportedly jumped the counter at the Choice store on West 10th Street Wednesday evening just after 6 p.m. They then took an undisclosed amount of money before taking off from the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altoona, PA
Entertainment
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Halloween Safety: Tips to keep in mind for trick-or-treating

(WTAJ) — Halloween is upon us! As you get ready to take little ones on the road, keep these safety tips in mind so that your night of frights and fun goes smoothly. WALKING/DRIVING SAFETY When you head out on the road, there will be a lot of children walking through the neighborhood. As a […]
CARS
WTAJ

Ready to scream? 15 scariest haunted houses in Pennsylvania

The spooky season is back, and if you’re looking for a good scare, Pennsylvania has plenty of options across the commonwealth to make you scream. Here are some of the houses reviewing websites say you need to experience: Altered Nightmares/Hotel of Horror, Saylorsburg: Two terrifying attractions reside in an old Pocono Mountain resort. They also […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dance
WTAJ

Police: Baby sent to hospital after overdosing on heroin in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A 10-month old baby was transported to UPMC in Pittsburgh after the infant allegedly got into a heroin stash and overdosed. Dustin Martell, 35, of Altoona faces a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, use of drug paraphernalia, in possession of controlled substance by a person not regulated and also make repairs/selling/ect. of an offensive weapon.
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Sparks#Outslick Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WTAJ

10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Get some fresh air this weekend by stepping outside to enjoy these local events. 1. Logtober Fest (McKean County) Logyard Brewing in Kane, PA will be holding their inaugural Logtober Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9 featuring some of the best seasonal craft brews. Over 20 breweries, wineries and distilleries from Pennsylvania, New York and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Students advocate for mandatory recess at all Pa. schools

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Students at a Westmoreland County middle school are calling on state lawmakers to advocate for mandatory recess. Huston Middle School English Teacher Amanda Pagnotta says the project started with an assignment to write a persuasive letter. This lead several students to write about how important breaks in school are for mental health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State police investigate arson in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a residential dwelling fire in the 1700 block of Princeton Road, Logan Township on Oct. 6 around 5:30 a.m. After an extensive investigation of the scene, police determined that the fire was arson. Further details of the investigation will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Police investigating shooting in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 3. Police said a single gunshot was fired from an unknown vehicle into a home on the 800 block of Crawford Avenue at 5:45 a.m. No injuries were reported but the bullet did travel through a front window of the home and into a wall.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

682
Followers
379
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy