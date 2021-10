All of my biggest mistakes in business have been things my wife warned against. So you might be surprised to learn that the idea to drop our life savings into a small-town bookstore shortly after our second child was born actually came from her -- not from the writer in the family. As we sat at a café in Bastrop, Texas, looking across Main Street at an empty historic storefront, I was skeptical. But she was right. Even the pandemic, which forced us to sit unopened for nearly 12 months at great expense, hasn't proved her wrong.

BASTROP, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO