Manchester United were defeated in frustrating fashion at Old Trafford by Aston Villa by a 0-1 score. Though they had their opportunities in the match, there was little composure on the day throughout the squad, something which Villa were able to capitalize on with a late winner. It is their first loss in the Premier League this season, and a worrying performance that they will need to learn from.

