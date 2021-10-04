CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What she could wear. Who she could talk to. R. Kelly survivor details rules the singer set out for her

By Jordan Freiman
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAzriel Clary, one of R. Kelly's accusers who testified at his recent trial, told CBS News that the disgraced singer developed a series of strict rules that he used to control her and other women. Clary opened up about her relationship with Kelly in an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in the CBS News special, "Love Doesn't Hurt: R. Kelly Survivor Speaks."

Comments / 47

TONI AKILA BIH
4d ago

she lying. she thought she was going to be RKELLY girlfriend for real. she thought that betraying her family like he told her would be so she can always depend on him for whatever she wants. and she was ready to live her Best life thinking she was better than her family. that's why she was riding around in his $30,000 tricycle then he found out and scolded her she had no permission to drive it. then she was like ok then I'm telling

Rain Houston
4d ago

All I want to comment on is the hair and the fit 😳😳 why she interviewed looking like that??? Because I see this girl on social media and I see a big difference. Someone definitely up to something because that’s not who she really is 😳😳😳 y’all have to see for yourself so you see what I’m talking about, I seen this girl on Instagram. I know people supposed to dress up for interviews and meetings but this is not her at all.

Tutmose Links
4d ago

She doesn’t look abused or traumatized she thought she had it made being with someone famous simple as that

