What she could wear. Who she could talk to. R. Kelly survivor details rules the singer set out for her
Azriel Clary, one of R. Kelly's accusers who testified at his recent trial, told CBS News that the disgraced singer developed a series of strict rules that he used to control her and other women. Clary opened up about her relationship with Kelly in an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in the CBS News special, "Love Doesn't Hurt: R. Kelly Survivor Speaks."www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 47