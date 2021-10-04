CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Weakens In October

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the third straight month in October, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday. The investor sentiment index dropped more-than-expected to 16.9 in October from 19.6 in September. The expected level was 18.6. The latest score was the lowest since April 2021.

