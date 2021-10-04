CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella City Council to Receive Presentation About Proposed Rec Center

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring policy and planning Tuesday, the Pella City Council will receive a presentation about a potential indoor recreation center. As the 2022 construction season approaches, an update to the community’s long-term facilities plan is under development, and the primary focus over the past several months has been on the future of the Pella Community Center. Earlier this summer, the council informally elected to explore the potential for recreation needs to be addressed separately from the arts in future building or renovation possibilities. No formal action has been taken on any potential community center or rec center project, and none will be taken Tuesday.

