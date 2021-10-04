CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen sensation Luca Netz would snub Man City twice as he focuses on future at Borussia Monchengladbach

Cover picture for the articleThe highly-rated 18-year-old defender has turned down an opportunity to join the Blues once before, and would do so again if they made an approach. Luca Netz is forging quite the reputation at Borussia Monchengladbach, to the point that leading sides from across Europe are shooting admiring glances in his direction, but the 18-year-old has turned down Manchester City once before and says he would do so again if the Premier League champions came calling.

