Gearing Up For a Return to the Office? Here's How to Prep the Whole Family

PopSugar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a weird couple of years. Our routines have been rocked, and our worlds have been rocked. And while we're not out of the pandemic woods just yet, for some, this fall signifies a return to some semblance of normalcy, particularly in the workplace. For those who have grown accustomed to the work-from-home life, this is a big shift — especially if you're juggling parenthood with a career.

CNET

Save up to 30% off board games for the whole family

Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit and Risk are all classic games that can create epic rivalries and fond memories with your friends and family. I can't play Monopoly to this day because of my competitive family, but don't let this stop you from crushing the competition one board game at a time. This deal of the day from Amazon is all about board games, old and new for up to 30% off. With this deal, you can not only grab classic games, but also get your hands on branded board games like Risk, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Edition and Funkoverse: Marvel 100.
HOBBIES
PopSugar

There's a Fall Chill in the Air, Which Means It's Officially Time For New Workout Clothes

We can feel the cool fall breeze, the leaves changing, and the pumpkin spice in the air. This means it's time to change up our workout wardrobe. We're putting our bike shorts away for another day and looking into layering pieces, cozy leggings, and lots of fleece. Winter is coming, and you don't want to let some threadbare leggings stop you from a great run outside.
APPAREL
PopSugar

Go Full Pogue With These Super-Easy Outer Banks Halloween Costumes

Netflix's Outer Banks ruled our summer when season two premiered in July, and now it's about to rule our fall. If you secretly wish you could be a Pogue in real life, why not be them for Halloween this year? While each character has their own signature look, their outfits are also incredibly easy to re-create. For most characters, all you need are a tank top and a pair of jean shorts. Not to mention, they make a fantastic group costume. If you have a few extra friends tagging along, we've also added some Kooks you can channel. See all the ways you can dress up as the Outer Banks characters for Halloween ahead.
APPAREL
PopSugar

5 Brain-Boosting Activities to Do With Your Toddler

The amazing thing about playing with your toddler is that pretty much everything you do contributes toward their development in one way or another. Whether enhancing their vocabulary through reading, nurturing fine and gross motor skills through targeted play, or practicing social skills with friends, it all plays a part in your child's learning and growth. Here, we break down five productive ways to enjoy time with your tot, none of which will feel like "work" in the least.
KIDS
PopSugar

Make It, Then Break It! Here's How You Can Make Squid Game's Dalgona Candy

Although the season for hibiscus flower blooms is over, the hype for Netflix hit series Squid Game is in full harvest. The South Korean survival show directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk is quickly becoming Netflix's most popular series, with many viewers praising the wonderful cast and thrilling plot twists. While there are a plethora of iconic moments from the show, ranging from a 10-foot sniper doll to breakout characters like Player 067 (Jung Ho-yeon), perhaps one of the biggest trends from the show to hit the internet is dalgona candy.
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Revisit Your High School Years With These Never Have I Ever Halloween Costumes

Season two of Netflix's Never Have I Ever had so many amazing fashion moments. From Aneesa's edgy style to Eleanor's color-coordinated outfits and Devi's '90s looks, it's no wonder you want to channel the cast for Halloween this year. Whether you're dressing up solo or in a group, the outfits seen on the hit Netflix show are incredibly easy to copy. In fact, most of the items are probably already in your closet. But don't worry, if you are missing something, it shouldn't be too difficult to find. Ahead, see all the ways you can channel the Never Have I Ever cast for Halloween.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Aldi’s £28.99 heated airer returns for autumn – here’s how to get your hands on one

The balmy temperatures this summer were a godsend for our washing, albeit resulted in sleepless nights. We had the luxury of being able to hang them out to dry and in a couple of hours, we were thankfully left with a pile of clean laundry.However, as temperatures fall and autumn kicks in, we’ll have to move indoors when it comes to our washing. And if like us, you don’t have space for a tumble dryer, you’ll need to resort back to the good old fashion air drier.But the good news is, budget-friendly retailer Aldi is bringing back its sellout heated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

15 Hosting Gifts From Nordstrom That'll Score You Another Invite

Whether you're heading to a delectable dinner party or crashing with a friend for a few days, being invited into someone else's home is a great honor. (We mean, just think about all the legwork it takes to get a space guest-ready.) So, the very least you can do is pick them up a little something as a token of your appreciation.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

10 Adorable Costume Ideas For Baby's First Halloween

Baby's first Halloween is all about the costumes (vs. the candy), and it's one of the only times that you, as parents, will have free range in selecting what your little one wears. So seize the day! These 10 exceptionally adorable looks will draw all of the "oohhs" and "awwws" on Oct. 31.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parents Magazine

We're Moms and Design Experts: Here's How to Pick the Best Paint Color for Your Family Home

Specialists in the design world have long leaned into an in-the-know guideline to brighten various rooms: It's called the 60-30-10 rule, and you don't have to be a decorating professional to work its magic. The idea, in short, is to land on a trio of colors, with 60 percent as the dominant hue, usually the walls. A second color accounts for 30 percent, from furniture, bedding, or a rug (or even a painted accent wall). Your final 10 percent comes from pillows, art, or other little touches. Like any décor "rule," this one is not hard-and-fast. You might think of 60-30-10 as a helpful starting point that can go in many different directions.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Zara Home Is Now Available to Shop Online in the US, and It's Got Everything

We're big fans of all things Zara, and now, for the first time, we can shop Zara Home. Yes, you read that right; Zara has created a home decor line, and it's just as elevated and cool as you'd expect. Plus, the prices are worth smiling over too; not one of our picks is over $500. Whether you want new china for your kitchen or a cool accent chair, these 20 pieces are definitely worth shopping.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

You'll Never Guess What People Are Shopping This Holiday, According to Etsy

When furniture shopping, I tend to automatically start picturing the items that caught my attention in my space. I wonder if those candle holders will stand out on my credenza or if that swivel chair will blend well with my modern farmhouse decor. It's natural to wonder how something will look before making a purchase, so to bring a sense of real-life viewing into the digital shopping experience, popular retailer Etsy launched The Etsy House. It's the first-ever interactive, augmented-reality experience that allows you to tour a digital home filled with curated items from the platform. How cool is that?
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Halloween Who? Christmas Squishmallows Are Making Their Way Into Stores!

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Halloween who? It's time to get less haunted and more jolly, because Christmas Squishmallows...
SHOPPING
PopSugar

If You Add Anything New to Your Fall Routine, Make It These 3 Trends

Fall is a time for transformation — in all aspects of our lives. Usually the preparation for a new season is a step-and-repeat process: you cover up the A/C, pull out the sweaters, and swap the barely there skin tints for full-coverage foundations. But after the year (OK, year and a half) that we've had, we're eager to change things up this fall and make the seasonal change more interesting. From ski-inspired fashion to WFH wellness to innovative beauty must haves, we've hunted down the three trends you should try this season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Get Your Dog Ready For the Holidays With Costco's Pooch-Approved Advent Calendar

Raise your hand if your pooch is a part of your family (guilty). Extra snuggles, scratches, and perhaps even a costume for Halloween will do it. Dogs are our little (and sometimes big) BFFs, so alongside our own nifty advent calendars (like this wine and beer one) they deserve an advent calendar of their own to count down the days until Christmas with.
PET SERVICES
PopSugar

You'll Be the Talk of the Town With These Bridgerton Halloween Costumes

We have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of Bridgerton Halloween costumes this year. Following its release in December 2020, the Netflix series has gained a huge following for its talented cast, dramatic plot lines, and of course, stunning wardrobe. If you've secretly wished you could be part of the Bridgerton universe, now is your chance to dress up as Daphne, Simon, and the rest of the fan-favorite characters. Thankfully, you shouldn't have too much trouble putting together a look. Most costume shops are already stocked with the show's Regency period attire, but you can also create a modernized version of the looks with the clothes from your closet. See more costume ideas ahead.
APPAREL

