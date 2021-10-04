Wayne Rooney's Everton-supporting son Kai, 11, scores all four for Manchester United U12s in 5-4 defeat at Liverpool... showing he has his dad's eye for a goal after an impressive start to his youth career
Kai Rooney, son of Manchester United and England legend Wayne, scored all four goals in an under-12s match for the Red Devils at Liverpool – only to finish the match on the losing side. The 11-year-old followed in his father's footsteps by performing heroics in front of goal for United's...www.chatsports.com
