In my last article, I outlined what it takes to achieve hyper-personalization, including harnessing AI to delight customers across the full customer journey. The good news is that AI purpose-built for customer experience is ushering in major advances with use cases across every touch point — self-service and agent-assisted, customer- and internal-facing. And AI for CX is available in the cloud to make it a reality for organizations to use cost-efficiently and at scale.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO