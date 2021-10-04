CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Original ‘Law & Order’ returning to NBC for Season 21

By Staff
100fmrockford.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original ‘Law & Order’ series is being revived by NBC, returning to the network for Season 21. Law & Order first launched in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons on NBC before it was canceled in 2010. The franchise, from Dick Wolf, spawned spinoffs including the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the newer Law & Order: Organized Crime. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine,” Wolf in a statement. Season 21 will continue where the original series left off as it follows police and district attorneys.

www.100fmrockford.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Law & Order - Revived for 21st Season by NBC

NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of “Law & Order.” The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Law & Order: SVU: Season 24? Has the NBC Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino. Guests include Jamie Gray Hyder, Demore Barnes, Tamara Tunie, Christopher Meloni, and Danielle Moné Truitt. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Fred Thompson
Person
Jerry Orbach
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Jesse L. Martin
Person
Angie Harmon
Person
S. Epatha Merkerson
Person
Steven Hill
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Teases Return to NBC Series With New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

There's a lot of changes happening with the Law & Order: SVU cast. Danny Pino recently hinted to his 180K Instagram followers that he's making a return to the show. "Back in the squad room with @therealmariskahargitay @kelligiddish @icet for the 500th episode of @nbclawandorder. Nothing but love and respect for this cast and crew," he captioned a photo on Oct. 5. Pino starred as Nick Amaro in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit beginning in Season 13th. His character exited the show in season 16.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
TV SERIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Law Order#Studio Wolf Entertainment
Deadline

‘The Rookie’ Bids Farewell To Original Cast Member

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the Season 4 premiere of The Rookie. The Rookie has said farewell to Officer Jackson West. Played by original cast member Titus Makin Jr., the character was killed off in Sunday night’s Season 4 premiere. The Season 3 finale saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Jackson West being kidnapped by Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz (Camille Guaty). The opening scene of the Season 4 premiere saw Lopez and West being forced into getaway cars and Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and others reviewing the security camera footage. Jackson, filmed from behind, was seen struggling...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Crying Over the Show’s Latest Instagram About Gibbs and McGee

The new season of NCIS kicked off on Monday night — and boy was it a real doozy. Picking up from the season 18 finale in May, fans were immediately brought back to the bombing of former Special Agent in Charge Gibbs (Mark Harmon)'s new boat, which was aptly named Rule 91. Thankfully, Gibbs survived the attack, despite being severely injured. While investigating the boat explosion, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) noticed a part of the boat that had "Rule 91" written on it and instantly wanted to take control of the case.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

FBI: Most Wanted Star Confirms Exit After Season 3 Premiere

Following the three-part crossover between CBS shows FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and new spinoff series FBI: International, one star of the franchise has announced they're no longer returning to the series. Actor Kellan Lutz, who has been with the series since its backdoor pilot back in 2019 aired during the flagship FBI, took to social media to confirm that his time with the show had come to an end. In the crossover event, Lutz's character was shot and returned to his family to recuperate. Fans shouldn't worry too much thoug has the series is leaving the door open for him to return, and Lutz seems to be willing to reprise eventually.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir's family: Everything you need to know

As a world-class journalist with numerous hosting gigs and a career which is going from strength to strength, David Muir, 47, doesn't have a whole lot of downtime. But when he does escape the limelight, who does he spend time with?. In addition to a wide circle of friends, famous...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

Emily VanCamp Breaks Silence on Resident Exit: 'This Decision Was Not Easy, But It Was the Right One for Me'

Emily VanCamp has officially checked out of The Resident — and now she’s explaining why. The TV vet’s four-year stint on the Fox medical drama came to an end in Tuesday’s episode when Nic succumbed to her car crash injuries, leaving Conrad (Matt Czuchry) both a widower and a single father (read Czuchry’s thoughts on his leading lady’s exit here). TVLine broke the news of VanCamp’s departure back in August. In an interview with Deadline that posted immediately following Tuesday’s episode, VanCamp confirmed that the recent birth of her first child, daughter Iris, with real-life spouse Josh Bowman was a major factor in her decision to...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy