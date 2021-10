PENDLETON — To get you in the Halloween spirit, Historical Olney Cemetery Walks will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. Guided tours among the gravestones will encounter costumed performers, representing Pendleton’s early citizens who will tell you about their lives. The program is a collaboration between Pendleton Parks & Rec, Heritage Station, and the Pendleton Library. All ages are welcome at this free event, but registration is required. Call the library at 541-966-0380 to sign up, then enjoy a historic stroll ... you never know who you might meet.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO