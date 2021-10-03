Fabulous Fall with Fontana

In December 2006 Betsy Paul painted a picture for the company Christmas card, and two clients offered to buy it. So she decided to raffle the painting and donate the proceeds to the Cashiers-Glenville Fire Department. Years later, the art raffle is still going strong. Art raffle tickets are $5 each and are available for purchase every month (only 100 tickets sold monthly). There is also the option of purchasing a “season ticket” for $60 which gives you one chance to win on each drawing for the next 12 months. The paintings are on display at Betsy Paul Properties. Come by during office hours (Mon-Sat 9-5) to view and purchase ticket(s). The office is located at 870 Highway 64 West next to the historic Toll House. Or if you prefer you can mail your check, payable to the Cashiers-Glenville Fire Department, to Betsy Paul Properties, P. O. Box 713, Cashiers, NC 28717.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO