Fabulous Fall with Fontana

By Deena Bouknight
thelaurelmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: 2021/10 – October. If you’re reading this, you’re learning. Continue this trend with regular visits to Albert Carlton-Cashiers Community Library and Hudson Library. Each month and each season, libraries are in-tune with the needs and interests of communities. This fall is no different. As...

www.thelaurelmagazine.com

thelaurelmagazine.com

Highlands Halloween

Don’t be scared! Highlands’ Halloween on Main Street (on October 31) is fun and festive for the whole family. And, if your pooch has the right stuff, stroll down to Mr. Pickles’ Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest,. set for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6:00 P.M. at The Park on Main Hotel.
thelaurelmagazine.com

Cashiers Quilters Fall Show

Written By: Donna Rhodes | Issue: 2021/10 – October. For Cashiers Quilters, who’ll be displaying their creations at Albert Carlton-Cashiers Community Library on Saturday, October 9, the medium is the message. The cozy, comfy message. Cashiers Quilters, a group of full-time and seasonal residents, are reviving their biennial quilt show...
Lake Geneva Regional News

Fontana Library goes fine free

Starting in October Fontana Public Library is going fine free. This will include all Fontana owned items with the exception of DVDs, kits, and Launchpads. Fontana is joining several other libraries in Walworth County in a growing nationwide trend. Fines have been a barrier for many and studies have shown that they are not a deterrent to keeping items from being overdue.
Fontana Herald News

Families have fun with firefighters in Fontana

Lots of families had fun taking tours of the John B. Roberts Fire Station in downtown Fontana on the morning of Oct. 9. The event was part of the annual “Let’s Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo coordinated by the City of Fontana. Kids were given plastic fire...
Times-Republican

Fabulous 50s reunion was simply fabulous

What do you do when more than 100 Marshalltown graduates from the Classes of 1950 to 1959 come back to Marshalltown?. Well, you have a grand old time. It was my honor to help welcome back this group dubbed The Fabulous 50s during the weekend of September 24-26. They were...
foxbaltimore.com

FALL FUN! Local pumpkin patches and corn mazes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fall is now in full swing, and that means it's time for some autumnal outdoor fun!. We've compiled a list of local pumpkin patches and corn mazes that are welcoming Baltimoreans to enjoy the bounty of the fall harvest. Many have admission costs, so check before you...
CBS Baltimore

Columbia’s Books In Bloom Festival Set For This Sunday

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Bookworms and literary lovers, this one is for you. Columbia’s Books in Bloom Festival is scheduled for this Sunday, Oct. 10, officials announced. “An event rooted in the spirit of Columbia’s diverse and forward-thinking community, Books in Bloom is an annual celebration of the joy of books and reading. Since 2017, the festival has brought together the country’s best and brightest minds — including award-winning authors Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Kwame Onwuachi, Edward Lee, Laura Wides-Muñoz, Nadia Hashimi, Matthew Riemer, Leighton Brown, Michael Eric Dyson, Charles Kaiser, Feminista Jones, and Chef José Andrés — for an interactive day of family fun and meaningful dialogue,” in a statement on their website. The festival will be held at Color Burst Park. To RSVP, click here.  Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook  download the app.
Fontana Herald News

Entrepreneur High School has opened in Fontana

Some high school students are looking forward to joining the workforce, rather than going to college, right after they graduate. These are the students who may be particularly interested in attending Entrepreneur High School, the newest school to open in Fontana. The students at eHigh, as the charter school is...
thelaurelmagazine.com

Betsy Paul Art Raffle for the Glenville Fire Department

In December 2006 Betsy Paul painted a picture for the company Christmas card, and two clients offered to buy it. So she decided to raffle the painting and donate the proceeds to the Cashiers-Glenville Fire Department. Years later, the art raffle is still going strong. Art raffle tickets are $5 each and are available for purchase every month (only 100 tickets sold monthly). There is also the option of purchasing a “season ticket” for $60 which gives you one chance to win on each drawing for the next 12 months. The paintings are on display at Betsy Paul Properties. Come by during office hours (Mon-Sat 9-5) to view and purchase ticket(s). The office is located at 870 Highway 64 West next to the historic Toll House. Or if you prefer you can mail your check, payable to the Cashiers-Glenville Fire Department, to Betsy Paul Properties, P. O. Box 713, Cashiers, NC 28717.
thelaurelmagazine.com

Ghostly Garden at Highlands Botanical Garden

This Halloween season, the Highlands Botanical Garden will feature a self-guided hike showcasing handmade decorations by friends like you! The free Ghostly Garden kits will be available starting Wednesday, Oct. 6! Grab yours to help decorate the Garden. The Highlands Biological Foundation needs your help creating a Ghostly Garden for...
thelaurelmagazine.com

Autumn Amble | Highlands Nature Center

If you have wondered why leaves change color or what conditions make for a spectacular fall display, join the Highlands Nature Center for our Autumn Amble tours this month. Every Thursday in October at 1:00 P.M., staff will lead an exploration of the Botanical Garden to discover what leaves are already changing and the (science of) why. All are welcome to participate in these free guided tours, however, spaces are limited. Please call the Highlands Nature Center at (828) 526-2623 to reserve your spot!
thelaurelmagazine.com

The Park for the People | The Village Green

As it navigates the strange waters of the pandemic while maintaining a full slate of activities, the Village Green welcomes a new executive director. “To me, The Village Green is indeed a park for the people.” Says Ashlie Mitchell-Lanning, new Executive Director of The Village Green. Ann Self, who led The Village Green since 2012, will continue to work at The Village Green with Ashlie through December of 2021 to ensure the transition is smooth, and all events and programming are as successful as they have been over the last 10 years.
Corbin Times Tribune

DEAN: Pumpkin Spice: Falalala Fabulous or Fall-ing Short?

So, I know it’s that time of year. I mean, the first day of fall was, what? September 22nd? A little more than a week ago, and the pumpkin spiciness has been out and about for over a month it seems. But let’s get down to the nitty gritty. Like,...
thelaurelmagazine.com

Jeanie Edwards Fine Art Gallery

Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: 2021/10 – October. Jeanie Edwards’ new gallery at 223 South 4th Street in Highlands is sunshine-suffused and serves as the perfect embodiment of her lavish notions and flights of fancy. Jeanie Edwards knows Highlands. She’s a fourth-generation Highlander related to the founders of the...
royalpurplenews.com

Young Auditorium kicks off ‘fabulous’ season

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra came to perform at the Young Auditorium Saturday, Oct. 2 to kick off the show season for Whitewater. Due to the weather, the orchestra was moved inside and the performance was put on the Young Auditorium live stream. Coming from the state of Louisiana and settling in Savannah, Georgia on the day of hurricane Katrina, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra has travelled around the country playing their soulful, jazz music and entertaining their audiences.
thelaurelmagazine.com

Annual Celebration of Education | Literacy and Learning Center

Written By: Luke Osteen | Issue: 2021/10 – October. The Literacy & Learning Center’s annual celebration of its free educational programs, slated for October 17 at Wildcat Cliffs Country Club, will feature international best-selling author Patti Callahan Henry. The centerpiece of The Literacy & Learning Center’s annual gala, Celebration of...
thelaurelmagazine.com

Entertainment, Elevated | Highlands Playhouse

Written By: Donna Rhodes | Issue: 2021/10 – October. The irresistible tunes that have shaped American Cinema since the advent of the talkies get their due when Highlands Playhouse spotlights Music in Motion, October 8 through 24. For tickets and more information, visit highlandsplayhouse.org. Get ready for a sense-sational extravaganza...
thelaurelmagazine.com

A Year-Round Christmas

Written By: Mary Jane McCall | Issue: 2021/10 – October. Regardless of the calendar, a visit to The Christmas Tree at 357 Main Street in Highlands is the easiest way to infuse the Holiday Spirit in your heart and your home. Tucked away in a cozy nook at 357 Main...
