The Park for the People | The Village Green

As it navigates the strange waters of the pandemic while maintaining a full slate of activities, the Village Green welcomes a new executive director. “To me, The Village Green is indeed a park for the people.” Says Ashlie Mitchell-Lanning, new Executive Director of The Village Green. Ann Self, who led The Village Green since 2012, will continue to work at The Village Green with Ashlie through December of 2021 to ensure the transition is smooth, and all events and programming are as successful as they have been over the last 10 years.