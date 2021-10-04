CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

New signs at Nolde Forest aim to make everyone feel welcome

By Lisa Scheid
Mercury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years ago, Margarita Caicedo did not know as she drove by Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center in Cumru Township that it was a public park and that its trees and trails were open to her for comfort and for exploration. “In my mind it was for people who came...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourErie

Nature for All: DCNR unveils new trailhead welcome signs

Harrisburg, PA – On Thursday, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn unveiled new “Nature for All” trailhead signs as part of the department’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy for the public lands. “These signs are a visible reminder of DCNR’s commitment to conserve and maintain Pennsylvania’s public natural resources for the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Mercury

People continue to find refuge from COVID in the outdoors

Although devastating and deadly, the COVID pandemic has not been without its silver linings. As just about everything shut down to help protect against the highly infectious disease that began spreading in the spring of 2020, people were searching for things to do. They needed ways to entertain themselves, to safely have a little bit of fun.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
news8000.com

Community parks display new ‘All Are Welcome’ signs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Some new anti-racism signs will be on display across La Crosse community parks. The signs say “All are Welcome” and it’s a part of the “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign. Leaders say recently, residents of La Crosse have encountered elevated levels of racism and xenophobia,...
LA CROSSE, WI
advertisernewssouth.com

New park is for ‘people of all abilities to feel welcome, safe, and valued’

Franklin Borough celebrated its new, inclusive playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the borough’s Fall Fest on Sept. 25. Construction of the Mildred Harden Playground at Franklin Pond began in 2021. But the vision for an inclusive space for children started in 2019, when two former Franklin Borough moms, Renee Hennings and Tamara Contreras, got together and submitted a Community Revitalization grant through the Forward Franklin Alliance.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mexico, PA
City
Cumru Township, PA
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
WSAW

Forest County Potawatomi Community Center now open for everyone

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - After decades of conversation about it and two years of building, the Forest County Potawatomi Community Center is open to everyone. “We’re going to be able to go back to our elders and say, ‘remember 30 years ago when you said we should have something, look what we’re planning,’” tribal chairman, Ned Daniels Jr. exclaimed.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
Only In West Virginia

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Esquire recently compiled a list of the best small town vacation spots in America, and two of them are in West Virginia! The second West Virginia small town to make Esquire’s list was Welch, West Virginia, thanks in large part to the Kimball War Memorial, a uniqe World War I museum that’s well worth a […] The post Harpers Ferry, West Virginia Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Mercury

PHOTOS: Constant training helps North Coventry firefighters save lives

NORTH COVENTRY — To meet Chester County’s minimum certification standard, firefighters need to train only about once a year. But that’s not enough for the Norco Fire Company, which trains three out of four weeks of every month. “It’s about two to three hours every Monday night but one when...
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caicedo Of Reading#Pennsylvania Parks And#Forests Foundation#Dcnr
Mercury

WORK IN PROGRESS: Pottstown eyes a more flooded future

POTTSTOWN — There was a time when a weather report calling for thunderstorms did not fill homeowners and municipal officials with dread. But increasingly, as climate change brings us more and more extreme weather, every storm cloud carries the. potential to flood a basement or, worse yet, collapse a century-old...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

PA Agriculture Secretary visits Merrymead Farm to promote agritourism

WORCESTER — Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding visited Merrymead Farm Wednesday, highlighting the popular fall family fun destination as an example of agritourism in the state. “There’s probably not a better backdrop for agritourism in the state than here at Merrymead Farm,” Redding said of the local farm complex.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Montco SAAC announces 2021 Outrunning Senior Hunger Virtual 5k Run/Walk

NORRISTOWN — Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County (Montco SAAC) invites the public to participate in the 11th Annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Virtual 5K (OSH 5K). In its eleventh year, the race will be a unique virtual experience in 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to compete with others by completing a 5K race (3.1miles) on their own and at their own pace.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mercury

Pipeline developer charged over systematic contamination

The corporate developer of a multi-billion-dollar pipeline system that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia was charged criminally on Tuesday after a grand jury concluded that it flouted Pennsylvania environmental laws and fouled waterways and residential water supplies across hundreds of miles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mercury

Uline continues to grow — seeks 90 employees

Uline — a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials — has announced that “unprecedented market growth” has resulted in the need to hire an additional 90 warehouse and customer service employees at its Allentown facility by year’s end. The company started 2021 with a need to fill 200 warehouse...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Mercury

PLANNING AHEAD: Pennsylvania ABLE program heralded as a success

One of the problems affecting disabled persons in the Medicaid and Supplemental Security (SSI) systems has been extreme limitations on the amount they can carry in savings and still continue to qualify. A national program adopted by Pennsylvania in 2014 helps to deal with this to some extent particularly as it affects individuals who became disabled before the age of 26. The ABLE — or Achieving a Better Life Experience Act — is a federal law which allowed states to establish their own programs. Pennsylvania’s has been heralded as a success although, from the beginning, the federal age limitation for onset of disability has been an issue. Annual contributions into accounts are limited but funds can accumulate over time up to $100,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Valley Youth House receives backpack donation

Rob Szajdek, business development officer TruMark Financial @ Work, and Ryan Warwick, assistant vice president, business services, show a sampling of the backpacks TruMark Financial donated to the Valley Youth House in Norristown, as Michelle Mattera, center, accepts on behalf of the organization. The backpack donations are a component of the credit union’s Concern for Community initiative. TruMark Financial Credit Union donated 60 colorful backpacks to five local organizations that provide support and services to families dealing with challenging situations. The backpacks were filled with pencils, composition books, crayons, colored pencils, paper, glue, tissues, and sanitizer. In addition to Valley Youth House, backpacks were donated to: Alianzas de Phoenixville, Cradles to Crayons, Neighbor to Neighbor CDC, and United Way of Bucks County Stuff the Bus.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Mercury

Pa. Attorney General announces 48 criminal charges against pipeline builder Sunoco

UPPER UWCHLAN — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday at Marsh Creek State Park that Mariner East 2 pipeline builder Sunoco/Energy Transfer had been charged with 48 counts of environmental crimes. Members of the Forty-Fifth Statewide Investigating Grand Jury reviewed evidence during an 18-month investigation regarding allegations of violations...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

WORK IN PROGRESS: Paving the way to the future

POTTSTOWN — While Congress tries to muster enough vote to pass a $500 billion infrastructure bill in Washington, D.C., infrastructure work in the borough is an ongoing affair. Certainly, as Borough Manager Justin Keller told a Sept. 30 joint meeting of Pottstown Borough Council and school board, such a bill...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Only In Utah

Enjoy Unlimited Scenery & Wildlife On A Canyonlands River Cruise In Utah

Whether you’re a local or just breezing through, there’s one amazing way to view Utah’s beautiful section of the Colorado River. Spot local wildlife and enjoy 360° scenery on a gorgeous river cruise of your choosing. Canyonlands by Night and Day has a trip for everyone. Bookmark this destination for future travels and make memories […] The post Enjoy Unlimited Scenery & Wildlife On A Canyonlands River Cruise In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Adds Nearly 128 Acre Easement To Agricultural Land Preservation Program

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday announced the county purchased 127.7 acres of farmland to add to its Agricultural Land Preservation Program, an initiative to preserve farmland in the county. “Agriculture plays a vital role in Howard County, supporting our economy and our environment,” said Ball. “Our farms provide locally grown food, minimize our environmental footprint, and create jobs. As we confront the threat of climate change, we must enact thoughtful policy that ensures we protect and preserve agricultural land and support the many people whose livelihoods depend on our farms.” The overall cost of the easement is $5.4 million, the county said. It will be funded by a quarter of the 1% local transfer tax that is dedicated to the program. A farmer whose land meets certain size and soil criteria can offer to sell a perpetual easement to the County, while owning the land and continuing to farm, the county said. The easement is an addition to the almost 22,900 acres that is already part of the program.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy