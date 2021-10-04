New signs at Nolde Forest aim to make everyone feel welcome

One of the problems affecting disabled persons in the Medicaid and Supplemental Security (SSI) systems has been extreme limitations on the amount they can carry in savings and still continue to qualify. A national program adopted by Pennsylvania in 2014 helps to deal with this to some extent particularly as it affects individuals who became disabled before the age of 26. The ABLE — or Achieving a Better Life Experience Act — is a federal law which allowed states to establish their own programs. Pennsylvania’s has been heralded as a success although, from the beginning, the federal age limitation for onset of disability has been an issue. Annual contributions into accounts are limited but funds can accumulate over time up to $100,000.

