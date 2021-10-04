New signs at Nolde Forest aim to make everyone feel welcome

Rob Szajdek, business development officer TruMark Financial @ Work, and Ryan Warwick, assistant vice president, business services, show a sampling of the backpacks TruMark Financial donated to the Valley Youth House in Norristown, as Michelle Mattera, center, accepts on behalf of the organization. The backpack donations are a component of the credit union’s Concern for Community initiative. TruMark Financial Credit Union donated 60 colorful backpacks to five local organizations that provide support and services to families dealing with challenging situations. The backpacks were filled with pencils, composition books, crayons, colored pencils, paper, glue, tissues, and sanitizer. In addition to Valley Youth House, backpacks were donated to: Alianzas de Phoenixville, Cradles to Crayons, Neighbor to Neighbor CDC, and United Way of Bucks County Stuff the Bus.
