SUV driver hits, seriously injures pedestrian in Huntington Station, police say
An SUV driver struck a pedestrian in Huntington Station on Sunday night, seriously injuring him, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The pedestrian, Edwin Segura, 39, of Huntington Station, was struck in the roadway by Christopher Simon, 25, of Bethpage, as he drove a 2017 Chevrolet southbound on New York Avenue at the intersection of West 4th Street at about 9:50 p.m., a police news release said.www.newsday.com
