COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Florida Atlantic University men's soccer team (6-1-2, 1-0-2 in Conference USA) remains undefeated in C-USA play following a 2-2 draw at South Carolina (3-6-1, 0-2-1 C-USA). FAU was up on the Gamecocks two different times in the contest, but South Carolina responded each time. The Owls leave Columbia with a point and have gotten off to their best start in C-USA play in their first three matches.