Middle East

Lebanon resumes contacts with IMF over bailout program

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's Finance Ministry said Monday it has resumed 'œinteractions' with the International Monetary Fund in an effort to pull the small nation out of its worst economic crisis in its modern history. The ministry said the government will work for a fair solution for creditors, but did not...

