Study finds when people break from herd to make better decision

If you hesitate someone might be learning from you. Ohio State University researchers found that when people saw others in their group hesitate before making a choice, they were about twice as likely to break from the group and make a different choice. Study co-author Ian Krajbich explains, “When we see other people hesitate before making a choice, that tells us they were conflicted, that they weren’t entirely sure they were making the right decision. That makes people less confident in the group consensus and frees them to make decisions based on their own information. That can help groups escape bad outcomes.” He adds that the findings here aren’t necessarily a universal rule, and there may be some decisions for which taking longer to choose could indicate a more thoughtful choice. (EurekAlert!)

8 DAYS AGO