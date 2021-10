Getting classes that meet your requirements to graduate should not be something to fight tooth and nail for. It should not be an issue whatsoever. I attempted to apply for as many classes as possible that meet my requirements this fall quarter, which caused hours of unnecessary stress. Out of more than fifteen classes I either can or need to take, with the exceptions of the student media, only two were available this quarter. I had to pass on taking one of them due to a scheduling conflict with another required course.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO