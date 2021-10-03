National Arts and Humanities Month, October 2021Arts Place Celebrates the Arts and Humanities in Auglaize and Mercer Counties
(10-3-21) The Auglaize/Mercer Center of Arts Place joins thousands of arts organizations and communities across the nation to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month throughout October. Arts Place will carry this message to the people of Auglaize and Mercer Counties through activities that honor the efforts of artists, historians, teachers, and cultural groups working to make the arts and humanities a part of everyone’s life.mercercountyoutlook.net
Comments / 0