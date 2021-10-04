CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe admits he asked for Real Madrid transfer and says PSG ‘made me feel like a thief’

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkXkc_0cGOMiCN00

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid interest from Real Madrid , but insists he made clear his position early in the transfer window and that PSG “made him feel like a thief” over the saga.

Mbappe was the subject of multiple bids by Madrid during the transfer window , including a €200m (£172m) deadline day offer, but the approaches were rejected by PSG who see Mbappe as a key component in their ambition to win the Champions League alongside fellow superstar forwards Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The 22-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and he claims he asked to leave so that PSG might receive a fee for his departure. Instead they rebuffed the bids and he now appears set to leave on a free transfer next summer.

“I asked to leave, because from the moment where I did not want to extend, I wanted for the club to receive a transfer fee so that they could bring in a quality replacement,” Mbappe told French radio station RMC.

“This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy [during] the four years I have had here, and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react. I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal and I respected that. I said, ‘If you don’t want me to go I will stay’.”

Mbappe insisted that he had made his stance clear with plenty of time before the deadline at the end of August. “Personally, I didn’t really appreciate Paris Saint-Germain saying, ‘He is asking to leave in the last week of August’ because that is wrong. It made me feel like a thief. I informed them early, at the end of July.

“People have said that I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo [PSG’s sporting director] anymore, that's absolutely not true. My position was clear, I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave.”

Mbappe is PSG’s top league goalscorer this term with four goals and three assists in nine appearances. The team suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 campaign this weekend in a 2-0 loss at Rennes but they remain six points clear at the top of the table. They are also top of their Champions League group following victory over Manchester City in midweek , when Messi combined with Mbappe to score his first goal for the club.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

'He doesn't pass to me!' Furious Kylian Mbappe rants at PSG team-mate Neymar moments after being taken off during win over Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe could not hide his frustration despite his side's 2-0 home win over Montpellier on Saturday. Idrissa Gueye's stunning first-half strike and a late one from Julian Draxler was enough to help the Parisians to their eighth consecutive Ligue 1 victory and stretch their lead at the top to 10 points.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Anelka: Mbappe wants Real Madrid; he's more important to PSG than Messi

Former Real Madrid striker Nicolas Anelka is convinced Kylian Mbappe is determined to leave PSG. And Anelka believes Real Madrid is Mbappe's favoured destination. "I think that in Mbappé's head he is determined, he wants to see something else and it is normal," said Anelka in an interview with Le Parisien.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Toni Kroos discusses Kylian Mbappe’s failed Real Madrid move

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos says Kylian Mbappe is ‘sure to be’ at the club in future despite their failed bid to bag the star this summer.The Spanish club tried to poach the forward from Paris Saint-Germain but couldn’t get the deal over the line so the French international remains at PSG.Kroos says the best players in the world need to play for Madrid and that includes Mbappe.He told Goal: “In the summer I already said that I would like a player like him to come, but if he doesn’t we have a good team. “Let’s see what happens in...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema reaffirms belief Kylian Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has reaffirmed his belief that Kylian Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player sooner or later. Mbappe has been a target of Real Madrid‘s for some time, and during the summer transfer window, Los Blancos made a move to sign him from PSG. They weren’t successful, PSG deciding...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: PSG want Erling Haaland to replace Kylian Mbappe

PSG want to sign Erling Haaland as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman leaves next summer, reports say. Mbappe remains a key target for Real Madrid after their failure to prise him away from the Parc des Princes in August. PSG turned down a staggering offer of £171.7m...
UEFA
chatsports.com

'I told PSG in July I wanted to leave' - Mbappe admits he sought summer exit amid Real Madrid interest

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave in July amid reported interest from Real Madrid. The French striker has told RMC Sport: "I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement, he explains in this long interview where no subject is not evaded.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Psg#The Champions League#French#Rmc
SPORTbible

Kylian Mbappé Reveals He Asked To Leave PSG This Summer

Kylian Mbappé has confirmed he asked to leave PSG this summer. The 22 year old was heavily linked with a transfer to Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants rumoured to lodge two bids for him in excess of £100 million. And whilst PSG did not budge, Mbappé has revealed he...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Mbappe: I was only leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe admits he wanted to leave PSG for Real Madrid this past summer. The Frenchman was keen to leave PSG over the summer and Los Blancos made a late push for him on transfer deadline day, though nothing was agreed with Real Madrid and Mbappe's current club. "If I...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Real Madrid hope to ‘solve’ Kylian Mbappe signing in January, says Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said the club will have news on the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in January. Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires at the end of this season, will be free to negotiate with any club outside France from 1 January but is only understood to be interested in a move to Madrid. “In January we will have news from Mbappe. We hope that on 1 January everything can be solved,” the Real president told El Debate.Mbappe admitted this week that he asked to leave PSG in the summer, with Madrid...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Kylian Mbappe gets extremely cryptic on PSG future

Kylian Mbappe was keen on a move away from PSG this past summer, but the club didn’t fulfill his wishes. Nonetheless, he’s made it clear that he’s still happy in the French capital. Well, for the time being. With the Real Madrid rumors looming and Florentino Perez making a bold...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Kylian Mbappe opens up about his ambitions to play for Real Madrid after leaving PSG

Paris Saint Germain striker Kylian Mbappe’s contract at the French club has not been renewed, sparking rumors that he would leave for Real Madrid at the conclusion of the season. Mbappe believes that departing PSG in the summer might have been a primal decision, but has stated that Real Madrid is the only team he wishes to play for.
SOCCER
Bleacher Report

Kylian Mbappe Pursuit by Real Madrid Shows PSG a 'Lack of Respect,' Leonardo Says

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has vented his frustration toward Real Madrid amid the drama around Kylian Mbappe's expected exit. "It's lasted for two years," the Brazilian told L'Equipe (via soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano). "The transfer window is over, Real Madrid need to stop behaving like this. They need to stop! Mbappe is PSG player and the club wants this relationship to last. It's a lack of respect [to PSG]."
SOCCER
uticaphoenix.net

LIVE Transfer Talk: Haaland wants Real Madrid over PSG

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Kylian Mbappe proves Real Madrid still retain their allure despite their crumbling empire

Money, it transpires, can’t buy you everything. Paris Saint-Germain are discovering it cannot purchase the undying loyalty of a Parisian. Kylian Mbappe revealed he told them in July he wanted to leave. Instead, he remains trapped at the world’s richest club. If many another would dream of the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in perhaps the most star-studded forward line in footballing history, Mbappe still feels determined their union will be a one-season affair.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy