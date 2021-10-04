CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Futures Decline as Stagflation Worries Deepen: Markets Wrap

By tidewateradmin
Tidewater News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — U.S. equity-index futures declined as issues about slowing progress and persistently excessive inflation saved buyers on the sting. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3% after the underlying gauge posted the largest weekly loss since February. Iron ore to aluminum rallied as a worldwide provide crunch turned commodities right into a sellers’ market. West Texas Intermediate fluctuated round $76 per barrel earlier than an OPEC+ assembly to debate manufacturing coverage.

