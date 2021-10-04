CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CWT's McKinney Frymire Leans Into Recapitalization & Recovery

Cover picture for the articleCWT announced last week that it would file a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. The company in a statement positioned the move as a formality within the overall scope of its recapitalization, announced two weeks prior, that would allow the company to move more quickly toward financial stability. BTN Group editorial director Elizabeth West interviewed CEO Michelle McKinney Frymire at the Business Travel Show America virtual conference on Sep. 23. The two spoke at length about the recapitalization. An edited excerpt of that interview follows below. CWT would not provide an updated statement from McKinney Frymire regarding the bankruptcy filing.

