The EUR/USD pair stabilised in the overnight session. The Senate is nearing a deal to avert an American debt crisis. The next key catalyst will be the American NFP data. The EUR/USD pair stabilized after positive signs that the US will avert a debt crisis and as investors waited for the upcoming non-farm payrolls. The pair is trading at 1.1555, which was slightly above this week’s low of 1.1530. It is also about 3% below the highest level in September.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO