Can i get my custody order changed?

My ex husband and I got divorced over a year ago during which time 50/50 custody was granted on a 3,4,4,3, schedule. My husband works for family and was able to managed to get all weekends off( found out prior he was still working weekends and not offering me the time with my daughter as the order states) I worked weekends at the time but no longer work weekends and wanted to know if I can have the schedule changed to something better suited for my daughter such as the 7 on 7 off to give each parent quality time on the weekends vs just him.