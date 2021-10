We now enter in the postseason for 14 teams, and the offseason for the Cleveland Guardians and for all other MLB teams. While we either wait on new gear to be released or try to wrap our minds around a new team name, we should also all hope that a new Collective Bargaining Agreement can be negotiated between MLB owners and players without a lockout, or, at least, an extended lockout. If the negotiations drag out, than all of the potential deals and signings I discuss below will be similarly delayed and complicated. But, let’s hope for the best!

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO