Tottenham beat Aston Villa in north London this afternoon thanks to a Matt Targett own goal which clinched the three points for Spurs.Tottenham had taken the lead in the first half through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after good work by Son Heung-min, before Ollie Watkins equalised early in the second period.But it was Son again causing problems and his low cross was turned in by Targett at the far post with Lucas Moura lurking behind the left-back ready to pounce, and it was enough to go into the international break with all three points.Follow all the reaction below:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO