Illinois Man’s Rabies Death a Warning About Bats in Homes

By Doc Holliday
 5 days ago
No one wants to find a bat in their home. One Illinois man did and he's now dead from rabies. His death now serves as a warning about what (and not) to do if you find a bat in your home. NPR and CNN both reported on the death of...

