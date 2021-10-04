Flood Advisory issued for Ingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 03:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ingham The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Ingham County in south central Michigan * Until 1000 AM EDT Monday. * At 353 AM EDT, Radar showed and area of slow moving showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Radar has estimated that 1.0 to 2.0 inches of rain has fallen over parts of the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Before the locally heavy rain tapers off...storm totals could locally exceed 3 inches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Stockbridge, Bunker Hill, Dansville and Fitchburg.