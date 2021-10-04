Ohio Department of Health reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in at least three weeks Sunday

The Ohio Department of Health reported 3,445 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Sunday, the lowest new case total reported on a single day in Ohio in at least three weeks. Ohio also hit a three-week low in new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, with the 72 reported Sunday being the lowest since at least Sept. 13. Daily case and hospitalization data is only visible on the Ohio Department of Health website for 21 days.