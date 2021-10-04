CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Modern Steel Metallic Honda Passport

Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

4.334 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System w/7 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" Split-Spoke Pewter Gray Alloy.

roanoke.com

Roanoke Times

2021 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda Ridgeline

4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Link, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" Shark Gray Alloy.
Top Speed

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project

It was designed by Jon Tuico - you probably know him if you follow YouTube channel JonDZ Adventuring - and will be firstly presented at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona from Sept. 24-26, 2021. Can the Honda Accord Sport 2.0t Take On The BMW 330iX In a Drag...
Roanoke Times

2003 Satin Silver Metallic Honda Accord

NO processing fee, AS -IS "Fixer Upper" NO Warranty, Some with VA State inspection Some with Rejection sticker. We recommend a third party vehicle inspection before purchase. These vehicles are offered for a limited time then sent off to auction. PASSED VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION.
Roanoke Times

2012 Steel Blue Metallic GMC Terrain SLT-1

Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Terrain SLT-1, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, AWD, Steel Blue Metallic, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 18" x 7.5" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, E85 Flexfuel Capable, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Programmable Rear Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment (1500 lbs), Trailering Equipment (3500 lbs). 20/29 City/Highway MPG.
Roanoke Times

2020 Satin Steel Metallic Chevrolet Tahoe LT

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Satin Steel Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 4WD, Black Leather. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2013 Green Gem Metallic Ford F-150 XL

Green 2013 Ford F-150 XL RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.7L V6 FFV. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2009 Hemi Orange Pearl Coat Dodge Challenger R/T

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Quick Order Package, Challenger R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, Hemi Orange Pearl Coat, Dark Slate Gray w/Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheels, 276 Watt Amplifier, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM CD MP3 Radio, Automatic Headlamps, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Electronics Convenience Group, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated Cupholders, Illuminated Door Pull Handles, Illuminated entry, Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen, Keyless Enter-N-Go, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Quick Order Package 27J, Radio data system, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Security Alarm, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Traction control, Traveler/Mini Trip Computer, UConnect Hands-Free Communication, Universal Consumer Interface (UCI), Universal Garage Door Opener, Vehicle Information Center. Odometer is 18635 miles below market average!
Roanoke Times

2016 White Diamond Pearl Honda Pilot LX

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!.
Roanoke Times

2020 Riverside Blue Metallic Chevrolet Camaro 1LT

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Camaro 1LT, 3.6L V6 DI, Riverside Blue Metallic, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Paddle-Shift Manual Controls, Power door mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke Carbon Flash Painted Alum. Odometer is 14053 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPG.
Roanoke Times

2011 Sterling Gray Metallic Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

Clean CARFAX. Gray 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 6.2L V8 EFI 16V 6.2L V8 EFI 16V, 4WD. * JD Power APEAL Study, JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2011 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not...
Roanoke Times

2019 Celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Highlander SE

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Rear Climate Package, Third Row Seating, Highlander SE, 3.5L V6, AWD, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Entune Premium Audio w/Nav & App Suite, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Roanoke Times

2012 Satin White Pearl Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!.
Roanoke Times

2003 Oxford White Clearcoat Ford F-450SD DRW

CARFAX One-Owner. Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic 2003 Ford F-450SD DRW RWD 4-Speed Automatic 6.8L V10 EFI. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2017 White Gold Ford Explorer Limited

White Gold 2017 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12129 miles below market average!. * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not...
Roanoke Times

2015 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Lincoln Navigator Base

Clean CARFAX. White 2015 Lincoln Navigator 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 4WD, Leather. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Lincoln’s 2015 Navigator offers up a comfortable ride, excellent tow ratings, impressive power and decent...
Roanoke Times

2021 Sonic Gray Pearl Honda CR-V EX-L

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Roanoke Times

2016 Summit White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT1 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Cloth. Recent Arrival!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Powerful,...
Roanoke Times

2019 Black Ford F-150 Raptor

Clean CARFAX. Black 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 4WD. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2014 Victory Red Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

CARFAX One-Owner. Victory Red 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Dark Titanium Cloth. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Impressive hauling and towing...
