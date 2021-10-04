OPINION | BRADLEY GITZ: Objectivity? Ha!

When I was in journalism school a long time ago, we were all liberals of a sort and knew we were because we talked a lot about it, at least among ourselves. But along with courses in newswriting, copy editing and typesetting (!!), we were required to take journalistic ethics, at the heart of which was the dictate to strive for objectivity in our work, to keep our political leanings out of the stories we chose to cover and how we covered them. Like Joe Friday, it was supposed to be "just the facts, ma'am," with the readers left to decide what they meant.