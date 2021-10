Retirement is the time in your life when you should be able to kick back, relax, and spend your days doing the things you once had limited time for in the past. But getting the most out of your retirement requires careful planning. Even the state where you choose to retire can affect your retirement years, because cost of living and how much you pay in taxes each year may determine how far your retirement savings will stretch.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO