Is there any way I can get more in compensation?

I got sick with Covid 19 December 23rd 2020 and was not allowed to return to work until January 19th. My company refused to give me any sick leave except that which sucks accumulated through law. 1 hour per every 30 hours worked. I was given pay for maybe 3 days worth, and was out almost a month. Is there anything I’m entitled to compensation wise? I work directly with user laptops at my corporation and there are thousands of people still working on location. I am a sub-contractor for the navy. Thanks.

An Easy Guide To Help You Get Workers’ Compensation

Getting workers’ compensation is actually easier than most people realize. The reason it seems complicated to some is that they’re usually dealing with insurance companies for the first time. If you are not used to dealing with an insurance company, or any other large corporation, your emotions may get in the way of your judgment during negotiations. This can lead to mistakes on either side of the table which could cost you later down the road.
Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
Newsom signs a bunch of laws that make it tougher on cops- None that make it tougher on criminals

(Los Angeles, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles County signing several controversial bills dealing with police use of force. One sets statewide rules for use of tear gas and rubber bullets. Another bans police from using transportation and restraint techniques that might choke a suspect. Democrat Newsom is also signing a bill that requires police departments to enact policies that require officers to step in when they see excessive force being used. Many of the new laws are opposed by law enforcement organizations.
Kentucky fraudster's disability clients remain in legal mess

As disbarred lawyer Eric Conn sits in a federal prison, hundreds of people in one of America’s poorest regions remain mired in the legal mess he caused by running a $600 million fraud, the largest Social Security scam in U.S. history.Many of Conn's former clients in eastern Kentucky s Appalachian mountains, who counted on him for help getting their disability benefits, could again lose their monthly support.About 1,700 people already went through hearings to prove their disabilities after his fraud was exposed about six years ago, and roughly half lost their benefits as a result. Some 230 of these...
Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
Can A Debt Collector Get Into My Bank Account?

You head to an ATM to withdraw $100 from your bank account. But you’re unable to get any of your money. You later find out your bank account has been frozen. In many cases, a bank blocks your access to the account because a debt collector has obtained a court order against you. The court order requires the bank to freeze your account so the debt collector can recover money that’ll help cover your past-due debt.
