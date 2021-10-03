Is there any way I can get more in compensation?
I got sick with Covid 19 December 23rd 2020 and was not allowed to return to work until January 19th. My company refused to give me any sick leave except that which sucks accumulated through law. 1 hour per every 30 hours worked. I was given pay for maybe 3 days worth, and was out almost a month. Is there anything I’m entitled to compensation wise? I work directly with user laptops at my corporation and there are thousands of people still working on location. I am a sub-contractor for the navy. Thanks.avvo.com
