Can I hold my employer countable for not telling me to quarantine when they knew the person I work with contracted Covid 19?

Schenectady, NY
 6 days ago

The person I have daily direct contact with tested positive for the Covid 19. My employer didn't send me home to quarantine, which is their policy since this whole pandemic started. They wouldn't tell me who it was but said the people who has direct contact with this person will receive a phone call to quarantine for 10 days. Not sure what to do on this situation, but I need to know my employee rights on this matter. I have an immune system problems and am terrified of getting Covid. Please can you give me some advice on this and what should my next step be. Should I just ignore the fact that they failed to let me know or do i have a case here.

