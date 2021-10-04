Opinion: Biden administration wants to fundamentally change America

A grand pantheon gazes across a sea of glass in our nation’s Capitol. In it sits a larger-than-life statue of America’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln. There is perhaps no other monument in all of the United States so majestic as the Lincoln Memorial. Surrounding Lincoln are 36 Doric columns, one for each state of the union at the time of his death. Twelve more states had joined the union at the completion of the monument, so all 48 state names are carved around the top of the structure. The final two states, Alaska and Hawaii, are also memorialized. The message is the power of the determination of one man to bring together again a nation torn apart by war and slavery.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO