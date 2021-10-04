CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Xinhua Headlines: China goes all out to cope with power outages

 5 days ago

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- China is making all-out efforts to ensure the nation's power supply after power outages halted factory production and hit families in some regions, amid calls for a better electricity pricing mechanism and improved energy structure. The power squeeze has compelled multiple provinces in China to...

rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
gizmochina.com

Apple suppliers struggle to keep production on schedule amid power outages in China

Apple suppliers in China are currently struggling to keep the production on schedule amid widespread power outages in the region. The suppliers are scrambling to keep production on track prior to the arriving holiday season. According to a NikkeiAsia report, the widespread outages of power in China are the latest...
AFP

China's Xi says reunification with Taiwan 'will be realised'

China's President Xi Jinping said Saturday "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan "will be and can be realised", days after Chinese warplanes made record incursions into the air defence zone of the democratically ruled island. Self-governed Taiwan, which has never formally declared independence, lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary. "Realising national reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the nation as a whole including our brethren in Taiwan," Xi said in a speech marking the 110th anniversary of a revolution that ended millennia of imperial rule and led to the founding of the Republic of China. "Taiwan independence is the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the motherland and a serious hidden danger," Xi warned.
The Independent

India staring at power crisis with coal stocks down to days

An energy crisis is looming over India as coal supplies grow perilously low, adding to challenges for a recovery in Asia’s third largest economy after it was wracked by the pandemic. Supplies across the majority of coal-fired power plants in India have dwindled to just days worth of stock.Federal Power Minister R. K. Singh told the Indian Express newspaper this week that he was bracing for a “trying five to six months.” “I can’t say I am secure … With less than three days of stock, you can’t be secure,” Singh said. The shortages have stoked fears of potential...
#Northeast China#Electric Power#Wind Power#Central China#Chinese
milwaukeesun.com

Market exchange rates in China -- Oct. 8

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 646.04. Euro 100 746.30. Japanese yen...
GreenMatters

China's Power Outages May Be Caused By Environmental Factors and Coal Shortages

The last year has been incredibly tough for many of China's metropolitan areas — extreme weather has caused devastating floods in Zhengzhou, while power outages have plagued many of China's major cities. Experts are attributing said outages to a myriad of environmental and political factors. Hopefully, the problems will be resolved as the weather starts getting colder, but unfortunately, it may not be a super quick fix.
milwaukeesun.com

China issues white paper on biodiversity conservation

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office Friday issued a white paper to introduce the country's actions on biodiversity conservation and share its achievements in the sector. The white paper, titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China," said that China preserves biodiversity with creative and up-to-date measures, forming a...
milwaukeesun.com

China's forex reserves fall in September

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2006 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, down 31.5 billion dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Thursday. The volume went down 0.97 percent from the end of August, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
milwaukeesun.com

An Australian professor's love for China spanning half a century

CANBERRA, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- When the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) celebrated its 80th birthday late last month, Colin Mackerras sat quietly in his house more than 8,000 km away in Brisbane, Australia, thumbing through the old photos. In a black-and-white photo, he stood among a group of young...
americanmilitarynews.com

China hit by wave of power rationing, outages, and factory closures

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is facing ongoing power shortages in its industrial northeast triggering a wave of factory closures, with traffic lights, residential elevators, and mobile phone coverage also affected in some cities. Power rationing is already in place...
nextbigfuture.com

Power Outages Hitting Most of China’s Provinces

China power problems are affecting 20 out of China’s 34 provinces. Cement production has been reduced by 29% and aluminum production capacity has been reduced 7%. Heavy industry has seen the most cutbacks. Coal prices are up but China’s utilities have energy price controls. There were quotas on coal mining....
Financial Times

China’s coal miners vow to ‘go all out’ to beat power crisis

China’s biggest coal miners have pledged to increase production as the country struggles with a deepening power crisis that is threatening to hit economic growth. Central government officials this week told state-owned energy companies to secure supplies for this winter at all costs, with the instruction reported to have come directly from Han Zheng, the vice-premier who oversees the sector.
ambcrypto.com

Coping with the China FUD – Bitcoin and the Huobi story

China’s recent crypto-ban may not have drastically crashed Bitcoin, but it is certainly affecting certain businesses in the country. After China’s central bank declared that offering trading, order matching, and token issuance services are illegal, Huobi Global, the country’s largest Bitcoin exchange, was dealt with a massive curveball. It’s been...
Washington Post

China’s power outages shut down factories, fuel climate goal pushback

An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of a New York University scholar. His name is Li Yifei. The article has been corrected. Last Friday, the lights went out across northeast China. Cars piled up at intersections under blacked-out stoplights. Residents took to social media to complain about needing to walk up dozens of flights of stairs to get home. Sales of candles increased tenfold, according to state media.
OilPrice.com

“At All Costs”: China Pulls Out All Stops To Prevent Winter Energy Crisis

China’s central government has ordered state-owned energy companies to do whatever they must to secure energy supplies for this winter, according to Bloomberg sources. The Vice Premier Han Zheng issued the desperate order at an emergency meeting earlier this week with state-owned asset regulator and economic planning agencies. The message...
China power cuts

China power cuts

The lights have gone off in parts of China. Elevators have shut down and streetlights have gone dark. The country isn't producing enough electricity. The shortages are being blamed on the high cost of fuel because of strong demand from industries and tougher emission standards. The World's Rebecca Kanthor reports.
